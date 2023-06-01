borderline personality disorder diagnosis: Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Her Struggles Leading to Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, recently opened up about her struggles with anorexia nervosa and borderline personality disorder in an essay for Vogue. She traced the root of her eating disorder to a traumatic experience at age 11 when she read cruel comments about her appearance online. She internalized these comments and carried them with her into adulthood, where they continued to affect her self-image.

When her father began exhibiting symptoms of frontotemporal dementia, Tallulah mistook his unresponsiveness as a lack of interest in her. She struggled to cope with his illness and instead resorted to avoidance and denial. Her anorexia nervosa worsened, and she eventually sought treatment at a rehabilitation center in Texas. There, she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Tallulah explained how she initially turned to restricting her food intake as a way to cope with her ADHD medication. She found the appetite-suppressant side effect of the medication enjoyable, but eventually, her sense of self went “haywire.” She also acknowledged how her body dysmorphia and flaunting it on Instagram was a way to cope with her struggles, but ultimately, she realized that she wanted harmony with her family more than anything else.

After five months of treatment, Tallulah left feeling changed and equipped with the tools to be present in all facets of her life, especially in her relationship with her father. She now brings him an energy that’s bright and sunny, no matter where she’s been. Recovery is a lifelong journey, but Tallulah’s essay is a testament to the importance of seeking help and acknowledging the root of our struggles.

News Source : Alex Portée

Source Link :Tallulah Willis shares struggles that led to borderline personality disorder diagnosis/