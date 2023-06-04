Borderline Personality Disorder Students.: Assisting Students with Borderline Personality Disorder: Tips and Strategies [Opinion Piece] | Community Perspectives

Borderline Personality Disorder: The Invisible Struggle of College Students

More than 5 million Americans struggle with borderline personality disorder. Untreated, the disorder can take control of one’s actions and behaviors, making it difficult to reach healthy decisions and maintain healthy relationships. About 17% of college students experience clinically significant symptoms of borderline personality disorder, according to a paper published by the National Library of Medicine.

There are nine symptoms, five of which an individual must experience in order to be diagnosed with the disorder. The nine symptoms are: an intense fear of abandonment; unstable relationships; unstable self-image; periods of stress-related paranoia; suicidal thoughts or self-injury; mood swings; feelings of emptiness; anger issues; and impulsive, risky behavior such as gambling, reckless driving, overspending, overeating or engaging excessively in sex.

Each of these symptoms is extremely debilitating, and whether you are dealing with all of them, some of them — or even just one — they can make college more difficult than it has to be.

The Lack of Research and Support

Despite these facts and, based on my own experiences, there is relatively little research on borderline personality disorder. Unlike with depression and anxiety, college physicians are usually not trained to treat students affected by the condition. This is a major problem.

One reason there is little research is because only a portion of physicians and insurance companies actually classify the disorder as real. Somehow, this life-altering condition is both underdiagnosed and overdiagnosed, mainly because it gets confused with so many other disorders.

I have been diagnosed for four years now. On my health chart, it is marked that I am diagnosed with both borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder, because oftentimes this is the only way to get medication under insurance for borderline personality disorder. I don’t have bipolar disorder, but the medications are often the same for both conditions.

College Experience

I began my first year of college as an independent, determined student. Then I fell in love. I had been in relationships before, but this time it was different, and I knew it. I was happier than I had ever known I could be. What I didn’t realize was that my happiness was taking over my life. My whole life revolved around this person. I lost myself, I was losing friends and everything I wanted to do had to include my boyfriend.

Patients are not typically diagnosed with borderline personality disorder until age 18 or older, which is exactly when my symptoms began to show. That is also the age when many people go to college, begin to have serious relationships and go through major life changes.

Having borderline personality disorder while in a relationship can be difficult for a healthy partner, because they will have to deal with their partner’s attachment issues. This can be draining and frustrating for the partner. For those with borderline personality disorder, breakups can be especially difficult, as they are the ones who now must deal with their own attachment issues.

When my first-year boyfriend broke up with me, I was paralyzed with fear and sadness, beyond the normal point of heartbreak. My breakup was public on campus, and everyone was talking about it.

My grades began to slip, and I could hardly eat or leave my bed, let alone do homework. As the people around me watched me struggle, they understandably began to grow impatient with me and my extended grieving process.

Professors understand when you tell them you are struggling mentally, but they may have less sympathy for students struggling because of a breakup. The problem is that, with borderline personality disorder, a breakup triggers one of the main, most difficult and primal symptoms of the disorder: the fear of abandonment, which triggers a landslide of bad behaviors.

Breakups for people without borderline personality disorder are difficult, but they can be dealt with using a little tender loving care and the support of friends and family.

For people with borderline personality disorder, more professional support is needed during a breakup, but also for life in general. The disorder affects the way a person is able to live life; being a student is a large part of life for many.

The Need for More Support

Information about borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder should be advertised and made as readily available as information about depression and anxiety. Additionally, accessibility offices should expand their resources to help students dealing with serious and debilitating mental disorders.

Understanding this disorder is the next step for college professors and support services. After college faculty members are educated on borderline personality disorder, changes can begin to be made in the type of support that is offered to students.

Types of support that may help students with the disorder might include time off from classes, extra time to complete assignments, free therapy and support personnel. When a student with borderline personality disorder is in crisis mode, it can be difficult for him or her to get out of bed and keep up with assignments, medication and activities.

The support personnel would function similarly to academic advisers or therapists. But instead of being there to talk through issues, this person might make sure the student is keeping on track with assignments and not spiraling out of control.

It is difficult for me as a person with borderline personality disorder to keep up with schoolwork, medication, therapy and other healthy habits. Having a person on campus keeping me accountable would help me keep track of all of the things I need to be doing.

Unlike an adviser or a therapist, this person should be available virtually for the times it may be difficult for someone to leave their house or even keep up with in-person appointments.

The Importance of Research

There is very limited research on how borderline personality disorder affects students, especially college students. Unlike with depression or anxiety disorders, it is more difficult to track and label the connection between symptoms of borderline personality disorder and behaviors in school.

Also, because this disorder affects patients more when they are in relationships, one would have to observe those with the disorder when in and out of relationships, for comparison.

The more knowledge that is made available, the more colleges will be able to accommodate students and ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to receive and continue their education.

Isis Kamit is a senior at Franklin & Marshall College.

