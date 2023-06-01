Borderline Personality Disorder.: Tallulah Willis Shares Candidly About Her Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis and Relationship with Father Bruce Willis

Actress Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Borderline Personality Disorder and Body Dysmorphia

In a poignant essay for Vogue, Tallulah Willis, daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, revealed that she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) last June. Willis, 29, also discussed her struggle with body dysmorphia and anorexia nervosa.

Willis said that she had suffered from depression since she was a pre-teen, but her “world changed entirely” when she read negative comments about her appearance on style websites. She said that she lived with the “silent certainty of my own ugliness” until she sought psychiatric treatment and therapy at the age of 20.

Five years later, Willis was admitted to a residential treatment facility in Malibu to address her depression. During her stay, she was also diagnosed with ADHD and prescribed stimulant medication, which she said helped her feel smart for the first time. However, she also revealed that she had been suffering from anorexia nervosa for the last four years and had been reluctant to talk about it.

Since her BPD diagnosis, Willis said that “recovery is probably lifelong, but I now have the tools to be present in all facets of my life, and especially in my relationship with my dad.” She also discussed her father’s dementia diagnosis and her evolving family, which recently welcomed her sister Rumer’s first child.

Willis’ essay is a powerful reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and treatment. BPD affects approximately 1.6% of adults in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health, and can cause severe mood swings, impulsivity, and unstable relationships. Body dysmorphia and eating disorders also affect millions of people, and can have serious physical and emotional consequences.

As Willis said in her essay, “loving yourself before you can love somebody else—it’s real.” Taking care of our mental health and seeking help when needed is essential to building healthy relationships and living a fulfilling life.

News Source : Angeline Jane Bernabe,Shafiq Najib

Source Link : Tallulah Willis opens up about Borderline Personality Disorder diagnosis and dad Bruce Willis