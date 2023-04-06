Borges’ Estate in Limbo Without Widow’s Will

The future of Borges estate remains uncertain as his widow has not left a will.

The Untimely Death of Borges’ Widow Leaves His Legacy in Limbo

The literary circles of Argentina were taken by surprise when the news came out that Maria Kodama, the widow of Jorge Luis Borges, passed away without a will in place. Borges was known to be the most significant author of the 20th century in Argentina, with his works recognized globally. Kodama, Borges’ wife, spent most of her life fiercely protecting his legacy and established a foundation under his name. However, despite battling breast cancer, she did not detail any plans for what should happen after her passing.

This revelation has generated buzz on social media and other platforms, said Santiago Llach, a writer who specialized in Borges’ work. Borges passed away in 1986 at the age of 86, leaving Kodama as his only heir. The couple never had children, and Kodama died on March 26, also aged 86. A day after Fernando Soto, Kodama’s longtime lawyer, announced that there was no will, five of Kodama’s nephews went to court seeking to declare themselves her heirs. They want to gain ownership of all her possessions, including the rights to Borges’ works and other valuable manuscripts.

Soto expressed his amazement at the fact that Kodama hadn’t arranged for a will to be drawn up. “She didn’t like to talk about those issues,” the lawyer added, noting that she never spoke about her death. Kodama had previously told Soto that after her death, someone stricter than she would take care of Borges’ rights. She also mentioned that she would call on universities in Japan and the United States to manage the works but did not specify which schools.

According to Llach, Borges’ widow led a life apart from her family. “She denied the existence of her family,” he said. “I have writer friends who knew her nephews and asked about them, but she denied their existence. It was quite striking.” It came as a surprise to Soto that Kodama had nephews, stating that it was a big relief because he wouldn’t want the state to keep everything. However, under Argentine law, if there is no will and no natural heirs, a person’s estate is taken over by the state.

Some individuals have hypothesized that a Kodama will could be discovered after an inventory of all her possessions is performed. However, Soto considers this to be “absolutely impossible.” He is confident that Kodama would have never written a will on her own.

Llach said that if there is no will, the question begging for answers is whether it was a simple oversight, a punk gesture of ‘I don’t give a damn about all of that,’ or a way of mending a non-relationship with her nephews and family.

In conclusion, the rights to Borges’ works have fallen into a state of limbo, leaving literary circles and Borges’ fans in Argentina and worldwide in suspense. It remains uncertain who will take responsibility for the writer’s legacy – whether it be Kodama’s nephews or someone Kodama had in mind to take care of the works. Borges’ contributions to literature are too important to fade away without a concrete plan for the future.