“Boris Epshteyn controversy”: Tense Exchange Occurs as Timothy Parlatore Refuses to Respond to Inquiry on Boris Epshteyn

Former Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore was grilled by MSNBC host Ari Melber in a tense interview on Friday. The interview began with Melber questioning Parlatore’s defense of Trump in the classified documents case, suggesting that Parlatore and his team did not win any court arguments or judicial rulings. Parlatore disagreed with Melber’s assertion, stating that his team never had a hearing on whether the documents were classified.

The interview soon turned to Parlatore’s relationship with former President Donald Trump’s adviser Boris Epshteyn. Parlatore revealed last month that his exit from Trump’s defense team was due to clashes with Epshteyn. Melber pressed Parlatore on this issue, asking if Epshteyn was his boss or supervisor, and if he was serving the former president’s interests.

Parlatore avoided the question, stating that he had already discussed the reasons for his departure in a previous interview and did not want to expand on it further. He emphasized that he was a lawyer, not a political or campaign guy, and was more concerned with the facts and the law than political conversations.

Melber pushed back, stating that there were people who cared about the issues and that if someone close to the former president was pushing false information or complicating matters, it was of public interest.

The interview highlighted the tension between Parlatore and Melber, as well as the broader issues surrounding the Trump administration’s handling of classified information and the role of political advisers in legal matters. It also highlighted the challenges facing lawyers who represent controversial clients and the scrutiny they face from the media and the public.

