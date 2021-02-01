Boris Flores Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Boris Flores has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Boris Flores has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Truly horrible news. Boris Flores is one of those many people who poured their soul into this thing called MLS.
We'll truly miss this incredible human that was crucial to soccer in the DMV region and the US.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends#AlwaysUnited https://t.co/il0xCTEfPq
— ScreamingEagles (@ScreamingEagles) February 1, 2021
ScreamingEagles @ScreamingEagles Truly horrible news. Boris Flores is one of those many people who poured their soul into this thing called MLS. We’ll truly miss this incredible human that was crucial to soccer in the DMV region and the US. Our thoughts are with his family and friends #AlwaysUnited
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
My heart is broken today.
My friend @B_FLO1 Boris Flores left us today. He was a fighter a father an excepcional person. We were some of the first PR of #MLS & always fought to bring more support to the Spanish Department. Today he lost his fight, his battle against cancer. pic.twitter.com/pvW7t3Jdgr
— Ernesto Motta (@ErnestoMottaNYC) February 1, 2021
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.