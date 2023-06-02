“Boris Johnson Covid-19 Inquiry”: A comprehensive guide to Boris Johnson and the Covid-19 Inquiry in the UK

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry: What You Need to Know

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry is a public inquiry established by Boris Johnson in May 2021 to investigate how the government handled the pandemic. Its aim is to examine decisions made on issues such as lockdowns and the NHS and determine whether improvements could have been made. The inquiry is chaired by Baroness Hallett, a former judge, and has the power to call witnesses, order the release of documents, and gather evidence.

The inquiry has hit the headlines this week after it accused the government of withholding evidence it needed and ordered it to comply. The inquiry has requested an archive of WhatsApp messages sent by and to Boris Johnson, as well as his contemporary diaries and those of his aide, Henry Cook. However, the Cabinet Office has claimed that some of the material is “unambiguously irrelevant” and only wants to provide redacted versions of the messages and documents. The inquiry has rejected this, stating that even superficially irrelevant details may be relevant if they show the government was distracted by other matters.

The government has launched a legal challenge against the order to hand over the documents, arguing that officials and ministers are entitled to privacy. However, legal experts have stated that this is a long shot by the government, as the inquiry has a broad remit to investigate decision-making during the pandemic and the powers to order the release of documents.

Boris Johnson has said he will cooperate with the inquiry and is angry at the government’s apparent manoeuvring to withhold information. He has stated that he plans to give his messages directly to the inquiry to bypass the government. However, he has so far only handed over messages from Spring 2021 onwards, as he has been told not to turn on an old phone containing other messages for security reasons.

The government’s position has sparked suspicion in Westminster, with some suggesting that the government is using Mr Johnson’s messages to fight a proxy war. The former PM’s messages could become a test case for whether others in government have to hand over information. One possibility is that the prime minister himself would rather not disclose his discussions.

In conclusion, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry is a crucial investigation into the government’s handling of the pandemic. While the inquiry is still in its early stages, the back and forth between the government and the inquiry over the release of documents has dominated headlines this week. With a judicial review set to take place, it remains to be seen whether the inquiry will have the power to obtain all the messages in unreacted form. Regardless of the outcome, the inquiry will play a vital role in determining what went wrong during the pandemic and how we can prevent it from happening again.

News Source : Jon Stone

Source Link :Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson and the UK Covid-19 Inquiry/