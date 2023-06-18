Born Free Pub & Grill in Tampa, FL witnesses the demise of Less on 6/17/23.

Less Dead at Born Free Pub & Grill in Tampa, FL 6/17/23

Less Dead is set to perform at the Born Free Pub & Grill in Tampa, FL on June 17, 2023. This highly anticipated event promises to be a memorable night of live rock music. The Born Free Pub & Grill is known for its great atmosphere, delicious food, and friendly staff.

Less Dead is a popular rock band known for their high-energy performances and captivating stage presence. They have a loyal fan base and have been featured on several radio stations across the country. Their music is a blend of classic rock and modern alternative, with catchy hooks and powerful lyrics.

Attendees can expect a night of non-stop entertainment, with Less Dead playing their biggest hits as well as some new material. The Born Free Pub & Grill is the perfect venue for this event, with ample seating and a spacious dance floor.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to see Less Dead live at the Born Free Pub & Grill in Tampa, FL on June 17, 2023. Get your tickets today and get ready to rock!

