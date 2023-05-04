“Borrowers being hammered” : Are You Among the Borrowers Being Affected? – The Irish Times

Interest Rates are on the Way Up – Who’s Most Exposed?

Interest rates are on the rise again, with another increase from the European Central Bank by a quarter point. But which types of borrowers are most exposed? New Central Bank research indicates that higher interest rates are having different impacts on various types of borrowers, with around one in five mortgage holders being seriously hit.

There are more than 700,000 mortgage accounts for primary dwelling homes, so some 140,000 of these loans could see significant increases. Who are they and why is this happening?

The Most Exposed – A Brief History Lesson

Those most exposed to higher interest rates are those on tracker mortgages, which adjust automatically with ECB rates. Almost all of these loans were arranged before 2008, with the average date of a tracker being 2006 and the average year of maturity being 2034. Close to one in four were non-performing at some stage, and many of the borrowers got caught in negative equity after the crash, while many suffered from lower incomes, often due to unemployment.

It is here we need to look for those most immediately vulnerable – along with many who were in trouble and had their loans sold to nonbank lenders, often being restructured along the way.

How the Hit has Come

To illustrate what has happened, the Central Bank looks at the position of borrowers in June 2022, just before the rates rises started, and the end of the year. In June, there were two distinct groups, with tracker mortgage holders paying rates of between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent, and other variable rate loans priced between 2.25 and 4.75 per cent, with an average of 3 per cent.

By the end of the year, the gap had closed – tracker rates had gone up to an average of 3.3 per cent, while non-tracker variable rates had hardly moved. In other words, tracker holders are now paying roughly the same as other borrowers, having benefited from lower rates for a prolonged period.

There have been further ECB and market rate moves since, but this “catching up” by tracker holders is an interesting point. Some borrowers have moved to protect themselves during the period of low rates, at least for a time.

Of the 293,000 borrowers with non-tracker variable mortgages at the end of 2018, a quarter had moved to a fixed rate by the end of 2022, with a big surge in switchers as interest rates started to go up in the middle of last year.

Who is Most Exposed?

Looking at a total increase of 4.25 percentage points in ECB rates by the end of this year, the average repayment rise across all mortgage holders with Irish banks would be 16.4 per cent.

But there is a big gap between those least hit and those most affected. Around 40 per cent of borrowers, mainly those on fixed interest rates, will be largely unaffected. At the far end, the group most exposed would see average repayments increase by around 50 per cent.

Not surprisingly, those most exposed are largely tracker mortgage holders, while those on other variable rates are also in the firing line, assuming that more of the increases are passed on to this group as the year goes on.

Not surprisingly, those in the most exposed group have the largest outstanding borrowings. The average outstanding loan in the most exposed 20 per cent is €225,000.

On average, this most exposed group has 19 years left on their mortgage. Looking at interest rate increases of 3.5 percentage points – what has happened before today’s quarter-point rise – the research calculates that the average repayment of the worst affected group will increase from €951 per month to €1,356. By the end of the year, this will rise further, quite likely close to monthly repayments of €1,500. Clearly, there will be a smaller number within this group facing even bigger increases.

In terms of exposure, as well as the type of loan and the outstanding balance, another key factor is years of the mortgage remaining – those with 8 years outstanding are much less exposed, for example.

A key insight is that while tracker holders are most exposed, what is effectively happening is that monthly repayments are equalizing across different groups. Tracker holders had done well for years, but will now start to pay at similar average rates to other groups, which are a mix of those on variable rates and those who have locked in.

This is emerging in the debate about what help, if any, should be directed by the State towards mortgage holders. Is it fair to direct support specifically at those now facing the biggest increases, even though in cash terms, they will not be paying more than the average in the new interest rate regime?

The most exposed took out their mortgages between 2004 and 2008, the period of loosest credit conditions in the run-up to the crash. Those who took loans out after the crash are much more likely to be on fixed rates, many extended into new fixed periods over the years. A smaller group on interest-only loans – which would have been restructured – are also among those most exposed.

A Final Distressed Group

While the Central Bank research focuses on data from the regulated Irish banks, a group of borrowers who have loans with nonbank lenders – sold on by Irish banks, including Permanent TSB – are also among the worst exposed.

Many of these loans are managed by mortgage service companies such as Pepper, who have passed on the full extent of ECB increases to those on variable rates. Some are now paying rates of over 8 per cent.

The Central Bank has estimated that of the 100,000 mortgages owned by funds, some 38,000 are on relatively high-interest rates. A lot of these borrowers were previously in difficulty and were already on relatively high variable rates – due to poor credit histories, many are unable to move to other lenders.

In a recent submission to the Central Bank, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said that moves are needed to ensure that these borrowers can switch to mainstream lenders.

Like the most exposed tracker mortgage holders, most of these borrowers would have bought in the run-up to the financial crash, the legacy of which continues to cast a long shadow over the mortgage market.

News Source : Cliff Taylor

Source Link :Are you one of the borrowers being hammered? – The Irish Times/