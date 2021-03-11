Boss BobPixel Death – Obituary : RT @MayorOfUyo: Today, we mourn the loss of Boss BobPixel a Ghanaian Photographer who became a Legend in Africa and a shinning l…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @MayorOfUyo: Today, we mourn the loss of Boss BobPixel a Ghanaian Photographer who became a Legend in Africa and a shinning light in the world.

Rest well Sir, thank you for inspiring the next generation of photographers across Africa.

💔💐 🇬🇭



