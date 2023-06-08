Bossa Nova Icon and ‘Girl from Ipanema’ Singer, Astrud Gilberto, Passes Away, Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Astrud Gilberto, ‘Girl from Ipanema’ Singer and Bossa Nova Icon, Passes Away

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer known for her iconic rendition of “The Girl from Ipanema” and for helping to popularize bossa nova music worldwide, has passed away.

Gilberto’s sultry, smooth voice captured the attention of listeners around the globe in the 1960s, and she went on to record numerous albums throughout her career. Her collaboration with jazz saxophonist Stan Getz on the album “Getz/Gilberto” won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1965.

Her legacy as a pioneering female artist in the world of bossa nova and jazz will continue to inspire musicians and fans alike.

