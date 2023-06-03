“Boston College Baseball NCAA Tournament”: Boston College Baseball NCAA Tournament vs Nicholls: A Guide to Watching and Joining the Gamethread

BC Baseball Enters Elimination Mode in NCAA Regional

This afternoon, Boston College baseball will face off against Nicholls State in the 2023 NCAA tournament. After losing to Troy on Friday night, BC has entered elimination mode. They must win every remaining game of their regional or else they will be eliminated completely from the NCAA tournament and their season will end.

Promising Shot to Make it to Super Regional

Being placed in the 16th seed’s regional, BC is being given a very promising shot to make it to a super regional, but likely could be facing #1 Wake Forest if they make it there. Their loss against Troy makes things more difficult and forces them to win an extra game, but a 4-game winning streak isn’t unheard of. They will also still need to get by Alabama, who plays in the formidable SEC and finished just below BC in the final regular season national rankings.

Game Details

Where: Tuscaloosa, AL

When: Saturday June 3rd at 3pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ and can be streamed on the ESPN app with a subscription to ESPN+

Preview of the Game

The matchup against Nicholls State will be a crucial game for BC to stay alive in the tournament. Nicholls State finished the regular season with a 27-23 record and made it to the Southland Conference tournament, but lost in the first round. They are not to be underestimated, as they have won their last 3 games heading into the NCAA tournament.

BC will need to rely on their strong pitching and solid defense to come out on top. Their pitching staff has been their strength all season, with a team ERA of 3.56, which ranks 27th in the country. Their defense has also been solid, with a fielding percentage of .975, which ranks 15th in the country.

Offensively, BC will need to step up their game. They have struggled at times this season, with a team batting average of .265, which ranks 163rd in the country. However, they have shown flashes of potential, with players like Sal Frelick and Cody Morissette leading the way. Frelick leads the team in batting average, hitting .365 on the season, while Morissette leads the team in RBIs, with 57.

If BC can put together a complete game, they have a good shot at advancing to the next round of the NCAA tournament. It won’t be easy, but this team has shown resilience all season and is ready for the challenge.

News Source : Curtis Flannery

Source Link :How to Watch & Gamethread: Boston College Baseball NCAA Tournament vs Nicholls/