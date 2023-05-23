Boston Marathon Icon with Cerebral Palsy, Rick Hoyt, Passes Away at 61

Rick Hoyt, Boston Marathon Legend with Cerebral Palsy, Dies at 61

Rick Hoyt, the legendary runner who inspired millions with his determination and indomitable spirit, passed away on Tuesday, March 16, at the age of 61. Hoyt was born with cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that affects movement, coordination, and posture. Despite his disability, he became a beloved figure in the running community and a symbol of hope and perseverance for people with disabilities around the world.

The Early Years

Rick Hoyt was born in Winchester, Massachusetts, in 1962. His parents, Dick and Judy Hoyt, were told that their son would never be able to walk or talk and that he would have severe cognitive disabilities. However, the Hoyts refused to accept this prognosis and began a lifelong journey of advocating for their son’s rights and abilities. They enrolled Rick in physical therapy and other interventions, and he gradually learned to communicate through a special computer system.

The Boston Marathon

In 1977, Rick Hoyt asked his father to push him in a 5-mile road race to benefit a local charity. Dick agreed, and the two finished the race together, with Rick shouting, “Dad, when I’m running, it feels like I’m not handicapped.” This experience inspired the Hoyts to participate in more races, and they soon became a fixture at local road races and marathons.

In 1981, the Hoyts entered the Boston Marathon for the first time. They were initially denied entry because of Rick’s disability, but they appealed the decision and were eventually allowed to participate. They finished the race in just over three hours, and the crowds went wild as they crossed the finish line.

The Legacy

Over the years, the Hoyts continued to compete in races around the world, including Ironman triathlons and the Boston Marathon 32 times. They also founded the Hoyt Foundation, which supports organizations that help people with disabilities live fuller, more independent lives. Their story has been told in books, documentaries, and even a statue in their honor in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, the starting point of the Boston Marathon.

Rick Hoyt’s passing is a loss for the running community and for all those who were inspired by his courage and determination. However, his legacy will live on through the countless people he touched with his message of hope and inclusion. As his father Dick said, “Rick is not handicapped when we’re out there competing. He’s just like any other athlete, and that’s the way we treat him.”

Rick Hoyt Boston Marathon Cerebral Palsy Endurance Athlete Inspirational Story