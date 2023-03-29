Boston OG Mel King dies at 94

Boston’s Mel King, the original gangster, passed away at the age of 94. He was known for his kind demeanor.

Boston’s Mel King, a social activist and community leader, passed away at the age of 94. He was known as the city’s “OG,” or original gangster, a term of respect for someone who is a pioneer and a leader in their community.

King was born and raised in Boston, and he dedicated his life to fighting for civil rights and social justice. He was a founding member of the Massachusetts Black Political Caucus and spearheaded efforts to end segregation and discrimination in Boston’s housing, education, and employment sectors.

In addition to his work in politics and advocacy, King was a beloved figure in Boston’s neighborhoods. He was known for his kindness, his humility, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. He was a mentor to many young people in the community and inspired generations of activists and leaders.

King’s legacy will continue to live on in Boston and beyond. His contributions to the city’s civil rights movement are immeasurable, and his example of leadership and service to his community will continue to inspire future generations.

Source : @HenrySantoro



Boston’s Mel King has died at 94. He was the city’s OG and was as gentle as they come. @GBHNews pic.twitter.com/fImUklf6VA— Henry Santoro (@HenrySantoro) March 29, 2023

