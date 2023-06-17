Boston Police seek South Boston man, Stepheon Wells, in connection with murder of Sharon woman

Stepheon Wells : Police seek South Boston man in connection with murder of Sharon woman in Dorchester

Boston detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man from South Boston who is wanted in connection with the murder of Diva Ayuso, a 32-year-old woman from Sharon, in Dorchester in February. According to police, Stepheon Wells is wanted on a warrant for murder and gun charges. He was last seen in the South Boston area and may be armed. Wells is described as a 5’3″ Black male weighing around 125 pounds. Ayuso was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on February 18th at 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS. The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : Maria Papadopoulos

