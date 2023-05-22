Boston shooting victim : Man shot and killed near Dorchester middle school

Man Shot and Killed near Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School in Dorchester, Boston – Victim’s Identity Unknown

Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot while in a vehicle near a middle school in Dorchester on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred while some children were attending an after-school program at Lilla G. Frederick Pilot Middle School. Officers responded to the scene following reports of gunfire at approximately 4:57 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the vicinity of 243 Columbia Road. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred on a busy street. Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox has appealed for the public’s help in finding the perpetrator, noting that the shooting took place during the day when many people are typically out and about. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the BPD Homicide Unit or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line. No one inside the school was injured during the incident. Cox lamented the prevalence of gun violence in the US, calling it an epidemic.

News Source : Rick Sobey

