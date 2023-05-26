Christopher Swanger, victim of Boulder police shooting on Baseline Road. : Boulder Police Shoot, Kill Christopher Swanger at Home on Baseline Road

A man named Christopher Swanger was shot and killed by Boulder police on Thursday night at a residence on Baseline Road, according to authorities. CBS Colorado’s news helicopter flew over the scene on Friday morning. Swanger was not a resident of Boulder and was visiting a woman whom he had a prior relationship with. She contacted 911 when she learned he was coming to her residence and feared for her life, as he was known to carry a gun. Officers arrived at the location and found that Swanger had active warrants for his arrest in both Boulder and Adams County for domestic violence and other charges related to a previous incident with the victim at the same location. When Swanger arrived, a confrontation occurred and an officer used a taser, which was partially effective. Swanger then pulled out a 9mm handgun and two officers fired their guns, resulting in his death. An independent investigation into the officers’ actions has been launched, and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the use of force was justified.

