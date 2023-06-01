bowel cancer diagnosis: Grandfather from Oxford praises study after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.

Immunotherapy trial offers hope for bowel cancer patients

A clinical trial at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford is giving hope to bowel cancer patients by combining radiotherapy and chemotherapy with immunotherapy. David Martin, 58, was diagnosed with stage-2 bowel cancer in December 2022 after providing a stool sample as part of a routine screening for people over 55. Despite having no obvious cancer symptoms, Martin was found to have abnormalities and underwent a colonoscopy which confirmed the diagnosis.

Joining the trial

Participants in the PRIME-RT trial, supported by the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR), are given the immunotherapy drug durvalumab in addition to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Immunotherapy is not part of standard treatment for rectal cancer but works by stimulating the body’s immune system to help fight the cancer. Martin was invited to take part in the trial and immediately said yes, saying he had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The results so far

After receiving the treatment, Martin says he feels stronger each day. In June, he will find out if his cancer has shrunk and whether he will need surgery. The results of the trial have yet to be announced. Martin says he feels great and is optimistic that he will beat the disease thanks to the immunotherapy treatment. He urges anyone given the chance to take part in a trial like this to go for it.

Encouraging news for bowel cancer patients

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK. Around 42,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year, and it is responsible for approximately 16,000 deaths annually. The PRIME-RT trial is offering hope to patients with rectal cancer by providing an alternative treatment option that could avoid the need for surgery for some patients. The trial is still ongoing, but the early results are encouraging.

Conclusion

David Martin’s experience highlights the importance of early detection and screening for bowel cancer. The PRIME-RT trial offers hope to patients with rectal cancer by combining radiotherapy and chemotherapy with immunotherapy. While the trial is ongoing, the early results are promising. Martin’s positive attitude and determination to beat the disease should inspire others to take advantage of the opportunities offered by clinical trials.

