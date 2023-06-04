“Bowel Cancer Symptoms”: An Australian who appeared to be healthy shares symptoms of bowel cancer that led to a painful diagnosis.

At 27, Vanessa Mendico was ready for a change. She had just moved from Melbourne to the Gold Coast in search of a slower pace of life. However, just a day after settling into her new home, she noticed blood in her stools. Despite going to the GP and driving herself to the emergency room six times, she was constantly turned away from the hospital. Vanessa struggled for months with excruciating stomach pains, changes in bowel movements, unusual bloating, low iron, brain fog, and fatigue. By the time she had a colonoscopy after being put on a waiting list, she was given the devastating news that she had stage three bowel cancer.

“There are no words to describe the feeling when you are told you have cancer,” Vanessa, now 29, tells 7Life. “I just remember my whole world crashing.” Before her shock diagnosis, Vanessa, who is studying for a masters in youth work, had packed up her life to move interstate to “start a new chapter”. “I wanted to be closer to the beach and escape the faster pace of Melbourne and replace it with a slower tempo of the Gold Coast,” she explains.

Just a day after settling into her new home, Vanessa noticed drops of blood in her stools. “My gut knew something was wrong,” she says. After visiting her GP, she was referred for a colonoscopy and endoscopy, procedures that involve examining the entire length of the body’s digestive tract. Due to COVID-19 gripping the country, Vanessa was put on a two-year waitlist in Queensland – as her symptom was deemed “not serious”. “I didn’t think much of it,” she says. “I was told if my condition got worse, go to emergency.”

But every time she drove herself to ER to complain about severe stomach pains and blood in her stools, she was sent away. “It was frustrating,” she recalls. “The doctor was very dismissive, I felt like I was overreacting, I felt silly. I’m trying to advocate for myself here, but I was not feeling heard. It got to the point I was just passing blood. But I was told there was nothing they could do until I got a colonoscopy. I was so desperate… I tried to book a colonoscopy in Melbourne but even that got cancelled. I was given no alternative and I was back to square one.”

Scans found a tumor measuring 7cm, about the size of a small peach, in her rectum. Before she could even process the diagnosis, or book in a surgery to remove the mass, she was told she needed to think about freezing her eggs as a “precautionary” measure. “All I remember is my mum bursting into tears beside me,” Vanessa recalls. “I didn’t cry. I was in shock. How have I gone from getting a cancer diagnosis to being told that I now have to do IVF?”

Over the next 18 weeks, Vanessa went through nine “aggressive” rounds of chemotherapy. “Cancer is expensive and the medical bills don’t stop just because you are sick,” she says. “As I was living by myself, I had to support myself financially. I used all my savings on medical bills and I was back at work while on chemo. No one tells you how much cancer financially hurts you, the loss of income and having to use up all your savings.”

In April this year, Vanessa was given promising news she was now in remission after being given the all-clear. However, she’s still being “closely monitored”. “I will be getting a colonoscopy every year until the day I die,” she explains. She’s urging women to look out for the signs – including irregular bowel movements and blood in the stool. “We know our body and gut more than anyone else,” she says. “If something feels wrong, keep advocating. If you’re not getting the answer you want, find another doctor. Listen to your gut.”

Bowel cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia. In 2022, it was estimated about 15,700 new cases were diagnosed in Australia – 8,300 males and 7,413 females. If detected early, the chance of successful treatment and long-term survival improves significantly. Not all bowel cancers show symptoms. But common signs include abdominal pain or bloating, constipation, diarrhea, unexplained weight loss, tiredness, weakness, or breathlessness. “Cancer can happen to anyone,” she says. “Cancer doesn’t ever look one way – it’s not what you see on TV, it’s much more. We’ve been told our whole life it’s an old person’s disease. But it’s not.”

