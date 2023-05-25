“bowel cancer symptoms”: What are the initial indicators of colon cancer?

Bowel Cancer: Symptoms, Risk Factors, and Early Detection

Bowel cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that affects the large bowel, comprising the colon and rectum. It is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with around 43,000 people diagnosed every year. While the majority of cases are diagnosed in people over the age of 50, bowel cancer can affect anyone of any age. In this article, we will discuss the symptoms of bowel cancer, risk factors, and the importance of early detection.

Symptoms of Bowel Cancer

One of the most common signs of bowel cancer is a change in bowel habits, which can include diarrhea or constipation that is not usual for you, blood in your stool, softer stool, or needing to go more or less often than usual. Other symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, unexplained weight loss, extreme tiredness, and a pain or lump in your tummy. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to see your doctor right away.

Risk Factors for Bowel Cancer

Several factors can increase your risk of developing bowel cancer, including age, a family history of bowel cancer, a history of polyps in your bowel, inflammatory bowel disease, and a diet high in red or processed meat. Smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, and a lack of physical activity can also increase your risk of developing the disease.

Early Detection is Key

Bowel cancer is treatable, and in many cases, curable if detected early. That’s why it’s important to be aware of the symptoms and to see your doctor right away if you experience any of them. If you are over the age of 50, you should also participate in routine bowel cancer screening programs, which can detect the disease before symptoms occur. These programs usually involve a stool sample test, which is sent to a lab for analysis.

What to Expect When You Speak to Your Doctor

When you see your doctor, they will ask you about your symptoms, your health in general, and your medical history. They may also ask if anyone in your family has had bowel cancer. Your doctor may feel your stomach or do a rectal examination to check for lumps. If they suspect that you may have bowel cancer, they may refer you for further tests or to see a specialist in hospital. However, it is important to remember that having these tests does not necessarily mean that you have cancer.

In Conclusion

Bowel cancer is a serious disease that affects thousands of people every year. While it is more common in people over the age of 50, it can affect anyone of any age. If you experience any of the symptoms, it is important to see your doctor right away. Regular participation in bowel cancer screening programs can also help detect the disease early, when it is most treatable. By being aware of the risk factors and symptoms of bowel cancer, you can take steps to protect yourself and your health.

