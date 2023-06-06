Bowel Obstruction: Clinical Presentation, Etiology, Management and Outcome (including suspect and victim names not provided in the article)

Bowel obstruction: Causes, management, and outcome : Acute mechanical bowel obstruction: Clinical presentation, etiology, management and outcome.

The book “Sabiston Textbook of Surgery: The Biological Basis of Modern Surgical Practice” by Townsend CM Jr. and colleagues, published in 2004, discusses the biological basis of modern surgical practices. A review article by Gore and colleagues published in Radiologic Clinics of North America in 2015 explores the clinical presentation, etiology, and management of bowel obstruction. Markogiannakis and colleagues published a study in World Journal of Gastroenterology in 2007 that examines the clinical presentation, etiology, management, and outcome of acute mechanical bowel obstruction. Biondo and colleagues published a study in Diseases of the Colon and Rectum in 2004 that identifies predictive factors for postoperative mortality in patients with large bowel obstruction. Frago and colleagues published a systematic review in the American Journal of Surgery in 2014 that evaluates the current management of acute malignant large bowel obstruction. Yeo and Lee published a review article in the Journal of Gastrointestinal Surgery in 2013 that discusses the controversies in the management of large bowel obstruction. An article by Ansaloni and colleagues, published in World Journal of Emergency Surgery in 2010, presents guidelines for the management of obstructing cancer of the left colon. Verheyden and colleagues published an article in the European Journal of Radiology in 2020 that discusses the CT findings, pitfalls, tips, and tricks in the diagnosis of large bowel obstruction. Myers and colleagues published a retrospective analysis in World Journal of Gastroenterology in 2013 that examines the incidence of colorectal cancer in patients under 50 years of age. Matrana and Margolin published an article in Clinical Colon and Rectal Surgery in 2009 that discusses the epidemiology and pathophysiology of diverticular disease. Swenson and colleagues published a study in Diseases of the Colon and Rectum in 2012 that evaluates the presentation and management of colonic volvulus in metropolitan Minnesota. Rex published an article in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics of North America in 1997 that discusses the use of colonoscopy in the diagnosis and management of acute colonic pseudo-obstruction. De Giorgio and colleagues published an article in Gut in 2004 that presents advances in the understanding of the pathology of chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction. Vanek and Al-Salti published a study in Diseases of the Colon and Rectum in 1986 that analyzes 400 cases of acute pseudo-obstruction of the colon (Ogilvie’s syndrome). Werner and Preotle published a chapter in the book “Gastrointestinal Emergencies: Evidence-Based Answers to Key Clinical Questions” edited by Graham and Carlberg in 2019 that discusses the atypical obstructions, such as incarcerated and strangulated hernia, closed loop obstruction, volvulus, and internal hernia, and the prognostic value of lactate in their management. Cappell and Batke published an article in Medical Clinics of North America in 2008 that discusses the mechanical obstruction of the small bowel and colon. Pisano and colleagues published guidelines in World Journal of Emergency Surgery in 2018 that address the management of colon and rectal cancer emergencies, including obstruction and perforation. Angelelli and colleagues published an article in European Journal of Radiology in 2004 that discusses the CT findings in acute bowel ischemia. Vernuccio and colleagues published an article in Gastroenterology Research and Practice in 2019 that questions the necessity of intravenous contrast agent in abdominal CT for identifying the cause of bowel obstruction. Levenson and colleagues published an article in Emergency Radiology in 2012 that evaluates the impact of eliminating routine oral contrast use for CT in the emergency department on patient throughput and diagnosis. Thompson published an article in Annals of Surgery in 2002 that discusses the use of contrast radiography in the diagnosis of intestinal obstruction. Levsky and colleagues published an article in American Journal of Roentgenology in 2010 that presents the CT findings of sigmoid volvulus. Choi and colleagues published an article in American Journal of Roentgenology in 2008 that presents the CT findings of colonic pseudo-obstruction. Beall and colleagues published an article in Clinical Radiology in 2002 that compares the diagnostic accuracy of fast magnetic resonance imaging and helical computed tomography in imaging bowel obstruction. Ifversen and Kjaer published a study in World Journal of Gastroenterology in 2014 that suggests more patients should undergo surgery after sigmoid volvulus. Lou and colleagues published an article in World Journal of Gastroenterology in 2013 that emphasizes the importance of appropriate treatment of acute sigmoid volvulus in the emergency setting. Kazem Shahmoradi and colleagues published a retrospective-cohort study in Annals of Medicine and Surgery in 2021 that evaluates the outcomes of primary anastomosis versus Hartmann’s procedure in sigmoid volvulus. Rosen and colleagues published an article in American Journal of Surgery in 2005 that discusses laparoscopic restoration of intestinal continuity after Hartmann’s procedure. Atamanalp published a comment in Color Dis in 2020

