Bowie’s death : 32-year-old Bowie mourned after passing away

Tori Bowie: Remembering a Rare Athletics Talent and Warm Friend

On Wednesday, the athletics world was struck by the news of Tori Bowie’s death at the age of 32. Bowie, a three-time Olympic medallist and 2017 100m world champion, was remembered as a rare athletics talent and warm friend.

Bowie’s impressive career included anchoring the US team that won 4x100m relay gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she also earned silver in the 100m and 200m bronze. She won the 100m world title in London the following year and remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

Retired US sprint great Justin Gatlin paid tribute to Bowie on Instagram, saying, “Tori was a beautiful human being and had a smile that made you want to smile too. A country girl that loved her roots. She was a fierce competitor and great teammate. A true legend that made her mark in our sport and hearts.”

Bowie, who was raised by her grandmother in rural Mississippi, converted from the long jump in 2014 and became the fastest woman in the world that year. Two years later in Rio, she prevented a Jamaican clean sweep of the 100m medals when she finished second to Elaine Thompson.

The cause of Bowie’s death is not yet known. The Sheriff’s Office in Orange County, Florida, said deputies found Bowie “when conducting a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” There were no signs of foul play.

USATF chief executive Max Siegel said the federation was “deeply saddened” by Bowie’s death. “A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed,” Siegel said.

Bowie received a hero’s welcome in her home state after her 2016 Olympic exploits, the governor declaring November 25, 2016, “Tori Bowie Day.” Pisgah High School, in the small town of Sand Hill, displayed a sign designating “Tori Bowie Lane” on campus.

Bowie’s legacy will undoubtedly be remembered in the athletics world, with fellow athletes paying tribute to her incredible talent and warm personality. As International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said in a statement, “The sports world has lost a true champion.”

News Source : Tribune

Source Link :Bowie mourned after death at 32/