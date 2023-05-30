“Box Office Success despite Poor Reviews”: Box Office Winner Despite Poor Reviews

The Short Lifespan of Telugu Films at the Box Office

Even though some Telugu films are doing well at the box office, their runtime is only about one or two weeks. These days, that is the standard scenario, as films like Virupaksha are once again shown. The fact that many films are debuting on OTT within 2-4 weeks is another factor that is eroding box office receipts.

Box Office Performance Over the Weekend

Let’s examine how the box office performed over the previous weekend. Mem Famous by Chai Bisket, Malli Pelli by Naresh and Pavithra, and 2018 dubbed movie all debuted last week (May 26) to high anticipation. While Mem Famous gained notoriety as a result of its intriguing marketing strategy, Malli Pelli made news for its contentious nature, and 2018 garnered admirers for its masterful depiction of a natural calamity. But as the content turned out to be standard, Mem Famous and Malli Pelli struggled to succeed after the first day, whereas 2018 is succeeding in several areas.

The Success of Bicchagadu 2

And now they face yet another danger. Despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release two weeks ago, Vijay Anthony’s Bicchagadu 2 is a huge success and has also become a fan favourite during the past weekend. When compared to other films at the BO, the movie literally owned the mass belts on Saturday and Sunday with packed houses. The weekend’s rookies were defeated by this two-week senior, and we must admit that only the content makes a difference.

The Erosion of Box Office Receipts

The short lifespan of Telugu films at the box office is a reflection of the changing times. With the advent of OTT platforms, audiences have more options to watch movies from the comfort of their homes. This has resulted in a decline in box office receipts, as many films are debuting on OTT within 2-4 weeks of their theatrical release.

Furthermore, the limited runtime of Telugu films at the box office can be attributed to the lack of quality content. Many films fail to make an impact beyond the first few days, as they lack substance or a unique selling point. This is evident in the struggles of Mem Famous and Malli Pelli, which failed to sustain their initial hype due to their standard content.

The Importance of Content

The success of Bicchagadu 2 highlights the importance of content in determining a film’s success. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film’s engaging storyline and powerful performances have resonated with audiences, leading to packed houses in its second week of release.

In conclusion, the short lifespan of Telugu films at the box office is a reflection of the changing times and the erosion of box office receipts due to the popularity of OTT platforms. However, the success of Bicchagadu 2 highlights the importance of quality content in determining a film’s success, and the need for filmmakers to focus on creating engaging and unique stories that will resonate with audiences beyond the first few days.

