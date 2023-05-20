“Boxing betting”: A Guide to Betting on the Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor Match

The highly anticipated super lightweight title fight between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor is set to take place on Saturday, May 20th at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The main card for the event will start at 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST, with the main event’s ringwalks expected around 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. BST. Fans around the world, except those in Australia and New Zealand, can watch the fight live on DAZN.

Katie Taylor, the Irish legend with a 22-0 (6 KOs) record, will take on British champion Chantelle Cameron, who holds a 17-0 (8 KOs) record. The two fighters are expected to put on a thrilling showdown in what is sure to be a historic night for women’s boxing.

For those looking to place bets on the fight, BetUS is a highly recommended online betting platform. They offer a variety of markets for the Taylor vs. Cameron fight and have an excellent user interface. To sign up and enjoy a sign-up bonus worth up to $2,500, click here.

The betting odds for the Taylor vs. Cameron fight are as follows: Katie Taylor is the favorite with -175 odds, while Chantelle Cameron is the underdog with +140 odds. These odds indicate the implied probability of each fighter winning the bout. If you bet on Taylor, a $175 wager is needed to win $100. If you bet on Cameron, a $100 bet could net you a $140 profit.

In addition to the basic betting options, there are several other markets available on BetUS. For example, you can bet on Katie Taylor to win by Decision or Technical Decision (-130), or by KO/TKO/DQ (+1000). Alternatively, you can bet on Chantelle Cameron to win by Decision or Technical Decision (+220), or by KO/TKO/DQ (+750). There is also the option to bet on a draw (+1200).

For those looking to take more risks, they can bet on which round they think the fight will end in. BetUS offers excellent odds for this market, making it an exciting way to add more excitement to the already thrilling matchup.

Once you’ve decided on your bets, place them through BetUS or your bookmaker of choice. Be sure to understand the terms and conditions associated with each bet. Then, sit back and enjoy the fight. With DAZN broadcasting the event live, fans around the world can tune in and watch history being made in women’s boxing.

News Source : The Body Lock

Source Link :How to bet on Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor/