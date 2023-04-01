Boxing champion dies at 77.

At the age of 77, the world’s indisputable lightweight boxing champion from Edinburgh has sadly died.

Sad news reverberated throughout the boxing world as it was announced that the undisputed world lightweight champion boxer from Edinburgh had passed away at the age of 77. The herald Scotland broke the news via social media, stating that the champion had passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

Born in Edinburgh in 1946, the champion began his boxing career in his teens, pummelling his way through the amateur ranks before eventually turning professional in 1964. He quickly established himself as one of the best boxers in the country, and by 1967, he had won his first world title. This would be the start of an illustrious career that would see him become one of the most respected boxers of his generation.

Over the course of his career, the champion fought some of the best boxers of his time, including names like Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran. Despite the tough competition, he always managed to hold his own, thanks to his incredible skill, quick reflexes, and brute strength. He was a master of the art of boxing, and his fights were always a spectacle to behold.

But for all his skill in the ring, the champ was equally adept at being a gracious winner and a humble loser. He was beloved by fans and colleagues alike, who praised him for his sportsmanship and his dedication to the sport. He was a true professional in every sense of the word, and his legacy in the sport of boxing will surely live on for generations to come.

Off the ring, the champion was known for his philanthropy and his dedication to helping those in need. He was a fervent supporter of various charities and foundations, and he always went out of his way to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate than himself. He was a true inspiration to millions of people around the world, and his passing will be felt by many.

In conclusion, the passing of the undisputed world lightweight champion boxer from Edinburgh is a great loss to the world of boxing and beyond. He was a true legend of the sport and a role model to many. His legacy will surely live on for generations to come, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Rest in peace, champion.

The undisputed world lightweight champion boxer from Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 77 pic.twitter.com/d2UPFClQya — The Herald (@heraldscotland) April 1, 2023

