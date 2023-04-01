Boxing great Ken Buchanan has died.

It is with great sadness to hear about the passing of Ken Buchanan, a fighter who persevered through tough circumstances. He will always be remembered as one of the United Kingdom’s most remarkable boxers, who fearlessly battled against the best in the world.

It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of one of Britain’s greatest-ever boxers, Ken Buchanan. He was a fighter who did it the hard way, taking on the world and conquering it with his skill and determination.

Born in Edinburgh in 1945, Ken Buchanan began his boxing career when he was just 17 years old. He quickly established himself as a talented fighter, winning his first professional fight against Eddie Mcleod in 1965.

Over the next few years, Ken Buchanan would go on to achieve remarkable success in the ring. He won the British Lightweight Title in 1970 and the European Lightweight Title in 1971, defeating Guts Ishimatsu in a highly anticipated match.

But it was his victory over Ismael Laguna in Puerto Rico in 1970 that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest boxing champions of all time. The fight was a grueling 15-round battle in which Ken Buchanan demonstrated his incredible stamina and technique.

Ken Buchanan retired from boxing in 1982 with a record of 61 wins (27 by knockout), 8 losses and 1 draw. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000, and his legacy as one of Scotland’s greatest sporting heroes lives on to this day.

But Ken Buchanan’s achievements were not limited to his success in the ring. He was widely respected for his sportsmanship and his commitment to promoting the sport of boxing across the world. He worked tirelessly to inspire young people to take up the sport, and to provide a platform for talented young athletes to showcase their skills.

Ken Buchanan will be remembered by boxing fans across the world as a true champion, a fighter who did it the hard way and who never gave up in the face of adversity. His legacy will live on for generations to come, inspiring young athletes to pursue their dreams and follow in his footsteps.

Such sad news that Ken Buchanan has passed away. A fighter who did it the hard way. One of Britain’s greatest-ever boxers who took on the world. pic.twitter.com/kZGLQBmS9v — Shaun Brown (@shaunrbrown) April 1, 2023

