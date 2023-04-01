Boxing legend Ken Buchanan dies.

Today is a day of great sorrow for Scottish boxing as we mourn the loss of one of our greatest fighters, Ken Buchanan. Despite his modest height of only 5’7 1/2 inches, he made an enormous impact in his illustrious career, having earned the title of the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. His absence will be deeply felt.

Throughout his career, Buchanan’s achievements were numerous and notable. He won numerous domestic and international titles, cementing his place in boxing history as one of the greatest fighters to come out of Scotland. However, Buchanan’s career was not without its struggles, both in and out of the ring.

Buchanan was born in Edinburgh in 1945, and started boxing at the tender age of eight. He quickly proved himself to be a prodigious talent, winning numerous amateur tournaments and titles before turning professional in 1965.

Buchanan’s professional career got off to a shaky start, with a series of losses and setbacks that threatened to derail his promising career before it had even begun. However, Buchanan’s determination and talent shone through, and he went on to establish himself as one of the premier lightweights of his era.

Over the course of his career, Buchanan defeated numerous notable opponents, including Ruben Navarro, Pancho Villa, and Ismael Laguna. He also won the British, European, and Commonwealth titles, as well as the coveted Ring Magazine lightweight title.

Despite these numerous accolades, Buchanan’s career was not without its difficulties. He struggled with alcoholism and became embroiled in legal disputes over money and contract issues. Nevertheless, Buchanan’s legacy remains secure as one of the greatest fighters to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

Scottish boxing has lost a true legend in Ken Buchanan. He will be dearly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of fighters and fans alike. Rest in peace, champ.

A very sad day for Scottish boxing today as one of our greatest boxers, Ken Buchanan has passed away. Standing only 5″7 1/2 but a giant of a man in terms of what he achieved, having being crowned as the undisputed lightweight champion of the World. He will be sadly missed… pic.twitter.com/cduIpGExKU — Gloves Red (@GlovesRed) April 1, 2023

