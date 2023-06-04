Boy and girl die in tragic incident off Bournemouth beach, identified as Sunnah and a 17-year-old from Southampton

Bournemouth beach deaths: Sunnah identified as 12-year-old victim on social media : Boy, 17, and girl, 12, die following incident off Bournemouth beach

Two teenagers are being hailed as heroes for helping to save a man struggling in the water off Bournemouth pier, on the same day a tragic incident occurred that saw a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy die and eight others pulled from the sea with injuries. Iona Hunter, 14, and Kaiden Andre, 15, swam out to assist a young man and young woman. Hunter said, “The man was struggling, so me and Kaiden both put his weight on our shoulders to help keep him afloat. He was heavy . . . he had inhaled lots of water.” A lifeguard arrived around 15 minutes after Hunter raised her hand to alert them. The 12-year-old girl who died has been named as Sunnah on social media, and tributes have been pouring in.

News Source : Maryam Zakir-Hussain

