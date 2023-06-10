Boy killed by police in Iran after father steals car with him

Morteza Delf Zaregani, victim of police shooting in Iran : Iranian police shoot and kill 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani, son of car theft suspect

An Iranian boy was fatally shot by police after his father stole a car and fled with him in the southwestern Khuzestan province, according to Iranian authorities. Ruhollah Bigdeli, the police chief in Shushtar County, stated that officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle by shooting at it, but the boy was killed on the spot. The police claimed that they had warned the man several times before opening fire, and that he had a criminal record for car theft and drug trafficking. The nine-year-old boy was identified as Morteza Delf Zaregani by the Iranian Jamaran news website, and his father accused the police of not issuing a warning before shooting. The incident has prompted social media users to express their condolences. This follows the shooting of nine-year-old Kian Pirfalak in November, which was blamed on security forces, during nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police.

News Source : Associated Press

