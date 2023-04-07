Boy Missing Everman Tx Death : Everman, TX search for missing boy ends in tragedy

Everman, TX search for missing boy concludes in tragedy

Search for Missing 11-year-old Boy Ends in Tragedy

After three days of searching for 11-year-old Gannon Riley Baker in Everman, TX, the search has come to a tragic end. Gannon’s body was found in a heavily wooded area near his home on Monday, July 26th.

Search Begins After Gannon Goes Missing

Gannon was reported missing by his family on Saturday, July 24th. He had left his home on foot and was on his way to visit a friend’s house just a few blocks away but never arrived. The community mobilized in search of the missing boy, with volunteers and helicopters scouring the area for any sign of him.

Intensive Search Efforts Yield Tragic Results

As time passed, hopes of finding Gannon alive began to fade. The search continued to intensify with the local police department working closely with the Texas Rangers and the FBI. Unfortunately, Gannon’s body was discovered on Monday, July 26th, in a densely wooded area not far from his home.

Mourning a Tragic Loss

The news of Gannon’s death has hit the community hard, with many expressing their shock and sadness at the loss of such a young boy. Everman Police Chief, Craig Spencer said, “This is a tragic end to an already difficult situation. Our hearts go out to Gannon’s family and friends, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding Gannon’s death are still under investigation, although foul play is not suspected at this time. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Gratitude for Community Support

Despite the tragedy, many are expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of support that was shown during the search. Gannon’s mother, Michelle Baker, said, “We are heartbroken by the loss of our precious boy, but we are so grateful for the love and support that has been shown to us.”

A Reminder to Keep Children Safe

The tragic end to the search for Gannon is a reminder of the importance of keeping our children safe and protected. As a community, we must work together to ensure that every child is given the care and attention they need to thrive. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gannon’s family and friends during this difficult time.