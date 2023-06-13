Gina C. Maiorano, victim : Boyfriend arrested in connection with death of Gina C. Maiorano found on New Hampshire highway

The boyfriend of a Connecticut woman who was discovered dead on the side of a New Hampshire highway last week has been arrested by the police. New Hampshire State Police revealed that Thomas Shane Hanley has been charged for leaving the scene after the woman fell from the car and for breaching a protective order. In court documents, the police said that Hanley failed to stop after the woman fell from the car he was driving, causing her death. Police also noted a history of domestic violence and involvement by the Division for Children, Youth and Family in New Hampshire and Connecticut. Hanley has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

News Source : Peter Yankowski

