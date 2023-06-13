Boyfriend charged with murder of 2-year-old in San Diego

McArvin Caringal-Sanchez, suspect in child abuse homicide case in San Diego : Boyfriend of child’s mother charged with murder of almost 2-year-old victim in San Diego

A child who was almost two years old passed away in a hospital after suffering serious traumatic injuries at a residence in Bay Terraces. The San Diego Police Department received a call on June 12 from the residence stating that the child was not breathing. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to save the child’s life before taking them to the hospital. Upon investigating, it was revealed that the child had sustained serious internal injuries due to physical abuse. The San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit took over the investigation, and detectives determined that McArvin Caringal-Sanchez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, caused the fatal injuries. Caringal-Sanchez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and he is currently being held without bail at the San Diego Central Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Malik Earnest

