Boyfriend’s confession Today : Aspiring model’s boyfriend confesses to punching her before her fatal fall

Tragic Death of Young Mother in New York City Hotel

The death of 20-year-old Dezirae Andersen has shocked and saddened many, especially her friends and family. Andersen plunged to her death from the roof of the OYO Times Square hotel in New York City on Tuesday night. Witnesses reported seeing her unconscious and unresponsive on the second-floor scaffolding outside of the hotel. Police responded to a 911 call of an assault, and a hotel guest caught Andersen’s eight-month-old baby girl, who had fallen down a flight of stairs after her boyfriend, Tyler Griffin, allegedly yanked her arm so forcefully. The child was hospitalized for an evaluation.

Police have said that Griffin punched Andersen repeatedly during the incident that started on the 10th floor and spilled out into the hallway. According to a recorded statement from Griffin, he remembers punching his girlfriend. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and arrested on charges of assault, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17. However, he was released following the arraignment on Wednesday, as he has no criminal record.

Andersen’s friends and family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a beautiful young soul and a great mama. They have set up a GoFundMe to help her family return her body home to Colorado. Andersen had ambitions to be an actress, and just hours before her death, she posted a video of Times Square on her social media.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s office has not yet determined the manner and cause of Andersen’s death. The 8-month-old baby will be under the care of The city’s Administration for Children’s Services.

This tragic incident highlights the issue of domestic violence that many women face. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. This equates to more than 10 million abuse victims annually. It is important to recognize the signs of domestic violence and seek help if necessary. There are many resources available for victims of domestic violence, including hotlines and shelters.

In conclusion, the death of Dezirae Andersen is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence. Our thoughts are with her friends and family during this difficult time, and we hope that justice will be served for Andersen and her child. It is important to raise awareness of domestic violence and to support those who may be experiencing it.

