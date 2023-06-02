“boys reading skills”: 10 Strategies to Encourage Boys to Read Outside of School

The Gender Gap in Reading Attitudes and Performance

Reading is a crucial skill for academic success and life beyond the classroom. However, there is a significant gender gap in both reading attitudes and performance. Research has established a link between students’ reading skills and their attitudes toward reading. If students are motivated to read, they read more often and build their reading comprehension skills and vocabulary.

The Gender Gap in Reading Attitudes

According to the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study, only a quarter of boys in Australia “very much like reading,” compared to more than a third of girls. One reason for this gap is the way boys and girls are brought up differently when it comes to reading. A 2016 study found that parents spend more time reading with pre-school daughters than sons. This disparity continues as children enter primary school, where boys receive less parental encouragement to read than girls.

The Importance of Encouraging Boys to Read

Encouraging boys to read is crucial to closing the gender performance gap and enhancing overall academic performance. Here are some steps parents, guardians, and relatives can take to encourage boys:

Joint Library Visits

Take your boys to the local library to encourage them to read more often. Boys are less likely than girls to visit the library in their free time, so joint visits can help promote reading for pleasure.

Encourage Reading Even After Learning to Read

Make sure your child knows reading is still important even after they can read by themselves. Keep up the encouragement, and encourage boys as well as girls.

Read Together

Continue to read aloud to your child even after they can read by themselves. Opportunities to read with parents can lead boys to have a positive attitude toward reading and value shared time spent reading together.

Talk About Books and Share Recommendations

Focus on reading for pleasure rather than reading for testing. This can help children see reading as something enjoyable rather than a chore.

Show Them You Read for Fun

Show your children you read and read for fun. The PIRLS report found a positive link between parents liking books and their child’s reading achievement.

Encourage Holiday Reading

Encourage boys to read during school holidays, when their reading skills may decline without sustained practice.

Consult with Teacher Librarians

If you are unsure what books your child might enjoy, ask the teacher librarians at your school. They are experts at connecting struggling and disengaged readers with books that meet their interests and ability levels.

Offer Both Fiction and Non-fiction

The stereotype that all boys prefer non-fiction is not true. Both fiction and non-fiction offer literacy benefits and build social skills such as empathy.

Encourage Male Influences to Read

Fathers and male influences need to play a greater role in encouraging boys to read. While 49% of teens felt their mother encouraged them to read, only 25% of fathers were playing this role.

Have Lots of Books at Home

Having a home with many books (more than 200) is related to improved reading achievement, and access to books in the home is linked to improved attitudes toward and frequency of reading, particularly in boys.

Conclusion

While there is a gender gap in reading attitudes and performance, it is important to note that many girls are also disengaged from reading. Additionally, there are other concerning gaps related to First Nations background, geographic location, and socioeconomic status. Encouraging all children to read for pleasure and providing access to a diverse range of reading materials is crucial to promoting lifelong learning and success.

Boys reading resources Encouraging boys to read Reading strategies for boys Boys literacy programs Books for boys beyond school life

News Source : The Standard

Source Link :10 ways to help the boys read beyond school life/