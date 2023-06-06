“BPA-free food storage containers” : 36-Piece Set of BPA-Free Airtight Containers for Organizing Kitchen and Pantry, Perfect for Storing Cereal, Flour, Sugar, Baking Supplies, Complete with Lids, Labels, and Measuring Cups.

36-Piece Set of Airtight Food Storage Containers for Kitchen & Pantry Organization, BPA-Free Plastic with Lids, Ideal for Cereal, Flour, Sugar, Baking Supplies, and Includes Labels & Measuring Cups



Price: $49.99 - $45.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 13:45:17 UTC – Details)





Keeping your kitchen and pantry organized can be a daunting task, especially when you have a lot of food items to store. However, with the Airtight Food Storage Containers 36-Piece Set, you can easily keep your food items fresh and organized. The containers are made of high-quality food grade durable plastic, which is BPA Free, non-toxic and safe from any harmful materials. This means that you don’t have to worry about any weird plastic taste in your food.

One of the key features of the Airtight Food Storage Containers is the four side-locking lids with black silicone gasket. These lids seal the containers firmly, which helps to protect your food from pests, moisture, and air oxidization while keeping it dry and fresh. The lids also prevent liquid food from spilling, which is important if you want to keep your kitchen and pantry clean and organized. All the containers have the same lids, which means you don’t have to worry about matching lids to containers after each wash.

Another great feature of the Airtight Food Storage Containers is the space-saving design. These sturdy pantry storage containers have been designed to save space, which means that they are stackable and will easily fit into your refrigerator or cabinet. This allows you to make efficient use of every inch of your home kitchen. You will find your pantry cabinets and kitchen better organized than ever before and look neatly.

The Airtight Food Storage Containers are also versatile and perfect for storing a variety of dry goods. You can use them for storing spaghetti, baking supplies, cereal, flour, sugar, oats, pasta, rice, coffee, tea, snacks, nuts, fusilli, pet food and other dry goods. The set comes with 30 chalkboard labels and 5 measuring cups, allowing you to better organize your kitchen and pantry. This means that you can easily label your containers and measure your food items accurately.

In conclusion, the Airtight Food Storage Containers 36-Piece Set is a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their kitchen and pantry organized. The containers are made of high-quality food grade durable plastic, which is BPA Free, non-toxic and safe from any harmful materials. The four side-locking lids with black silicone gasket seal the containers firmly, which helps to protect your food from pests, moisture, and air oxidization while keeping it dry and fresh. The space-saving design allows you to make efficient use of every inch of your home kitchen, and the set is versatile and perfect for storing a variety of dry goods. With 30 chalkboard labels and 5 measuring cups, organizing your kitchen and pantry has never been easier.



