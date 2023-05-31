“Braces for kids”: All-Inclusive Guide for Parents: Comprehensive Information on Braces

Why Your Child Might Need Braces

Many children undergo braces treatment for their teeth. You might be missing out if your child doesn’t have braces yet. Of course, you’d want your kids to have the best smile. And, braces could help you with that.

What Are Braces For?

In simple terms, braces are dental devices that help in straightening your child’s teeth. These devices put pressure on your little one’s teeth, which slowly moves them to the correct placement.

Why Do My Kids Need Braces?

Children need braces for different reasons. Some of these reasons include:

Overcrowded, crooked, and/or overlapping teeth

Malocclusion (overbite or underbite)

Most of the time, your kid’s dentist will be the first to notice if your child needs braces. If they notice that your little one needs braces treatment, he or she will refer you to see an orthodontist.

What Happens During My Child’s First Orthodontic Appointment?

According to an orthodontist, expect that the dental professional will look through your child’s mouth, jaw, and teeth. He or she may also ask questions about your child’s chewing and swallowing habits.

Next, the orthodontist will have X-rays of your child’s teeth and mouth to see if it’s positioned well. He or she may create an impression or mold– a soft material placed over your child’s teeth to create a replica.

After the replica has been made, the orthodontist will then examine it and recommend you which orthodontic treatment is best for your child.

What Are The Types Of Braces My Kid Can Get?

There are different types of braces suitable for kids. But, most kids stick to traditional braces– the ones with wires, brackets, and small rubber bands.

Traditional Metal Braces: Metal braces are the most popular choice among kids. This is because of the different colors your kid can mix and match when he/she gets his/her braces adjusted.

Clear Removable Braces: Also called Invisalign, clear removable braces are almost invisible to the naked eye. This type of brace isn't suitable for kids with serious orthodontic conditions, though.

Headgear: Your orthodontist might also recommend that your child wear a headgear. Headgears use a horseshoe-shaped wire attached to the back of your child's teeth. This provides a strong force of movement to your child's teeth. The headgear is usually worn at night.

Other Treatment: There might be a chance that the orthodontist will have one or more teeth to be removed. This is so that your child will have more room in the mouth for the braces and/or for new teeth to grow.

How Do You Care For Braces?

Foods easily get stuck in braces. So, your kids must practice proper dental hygiene to keep their teeth sparkling and clean.

Brushing after every meal is necessary.

Your child should also floss daily after every meal.

Avoid letting your kids eat hard and sticky food like popcorn, gum, and candy.

Let them eat soft foods instead.

Do not serve them sugary juices and sodas.

Use soft orthodontic wax to block sharp, poking areas of the braces.

You may also give them over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers under the orthodontist’s supervision.

Never miss out on regular dental cleanings and orthodontic appointments.

Make a visit to the orthodontist if your kid loses a bracket, wire, or rubber band.

How Long Does My Child Need To Wear His Braces?

How long your child needs to wear his or her braces depends on the severity of his teeth condition. On average, children would have their braces for about two years. Some have shorter treatments, while some would have longer.

After the brace treatment, your child may be given retainers. Retainers are orthodontic devices made out of small, hard plastic with wires. This is often shaped like a mouthguard and keeps your child’s teeth in place after having braces. Unlike braces, retainers are removable, so your child won’t be needing to wear them all the time!

Prepare Your Child For Braces

Braces may sound daunting for your kid at first. But, it’s something that your child has to go through for better oral hygiene. If you and your child are ready, go and consult with an orthodontist at your convenience.

News Source : Medical Device News Magazine

Source Link :For Parents: Everything You Need To Know About Braces/