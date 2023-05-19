“Bracken County fatal collision”: Investigation underway by Kentucky State Police into deadly crash in Bracken County

Posted on May 19, 2023

The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Friday morning on AA Highway in Bracken County. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near Eden Ridge Road. No further details about the collision have been released at this time.

News Source : WLWT

