“Bracken County fatal collision”: Investigation underway by Kentucky State Police into deadly crash in Bracken County

1) #BrackenCountyInvestigation

2) #KentuckyStatePolice

3) #FatalCollision

4) #TrafficAccident

5) #InvestigationUpdate

The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Friday morning on AA Highway in Bracken County. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near Eden Ridge Road. No further details about the collision have been released at this time.

Read Full story : Kentucky State Police investigating fatal collision in Bracken County /

News Source : WLWT

1. Kentucky State Police

2. Fatal Collision

3. Bracken County

4. Investigating

5. Traffic Accident