Brad Klonecki Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brad Klonecki has Died.

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Brad Klonecki has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.

Mitchell Wilson 13h · Rest easy Brad Klonecki can’t believe your gone so soon and sudden….I’ll miss all your jokes and your always so happy and easy going personality see you on the other side was glad I just got to talk to you. You really never know when it’ll be the last time you see or hear from someone

Wow…I’ve only ever messaged him and did business with him… never got the chance to meet him in person. Seemed like a really cool dude…hate seeing this stuff. Sorry for your loss man

