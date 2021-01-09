Brad Venable Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brad Venable, a prolific voice actor who lent his talents to Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has Died .

By | January 9, 2021
0 Comment

Brad Venable Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brad Venable, a prolific voice actor who lent his talents to Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has Died .

Brad Venable, a prolific voice actor who lent his talents to Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 9. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

IGN @IGN Brad Venable, a prolific voice actor who lent his talents to Devil May Cry 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, multiple anime series, and more, has passed away at the age of 43.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.