Brad Venable Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Brad Venable has Died .

Brad Venable has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 8. 2021.

Brad Venable, a prominent voice actor who played Griffon/Nightmare in Devil May Cry 5, has passed away at age 43…. Posted by FA Technologies on Friday, January 8, 2021

The Halp Network is in Los Angeles, California. 5h · In memory of our friend and friend of the voice-over community, Brad Venable. Thank you for your support, your dedication and your friendship. You will be missed by the family you have left behind, the many friends you’ve made, and the thousands of fans that you have entertained in your career that has ended way too soon. Rest in Peace.

We are truly saddened to hear the passing of Brad Venable… We had the pleasure of working with you on FF7R and are devastated by the news of your passing. Gone too soon but you will never be forgotten. Rest in peace.

9h ·

Devil May Cry 5 (2019)

Griffon lays dying as he gives Dante some last words of respect. From Mission 18: Awakening

Just heard the news Brad Venable died at age 43. I knew him from Griffon’s voice and his acting made for a funny and expressive character.

R.I.P Brad Venable

07.16.1977- 01.07.2021.