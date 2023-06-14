Bradenton shooting results in 2 fatalities today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two individuals have been killed in a shooting that occurred early in the morning in Bradenton, according to reports. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the situation at the 1100 Block of 51st Ave. West, where the shooting took place inside a home just prior to 2 a.m. Two adults were killed, and one other individual involved in the incident is currently being questioned by the police. The identities of the victims have not yet been made public, and more details will be shared as they become available. This story is still unfolding, and WWSB owns the copyright to the information provided.

Bradenton shooting Gun violence in Florida Fatal shooting in Bradenton Police investigation in Bradenton Community response to shooting in Bradenton

News Source : https://www.mysuncoast.com

Source Link :Shooting leaves 2 dead in Bradenton/