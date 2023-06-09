Bradford Accident Claims the Life of 17-Year-Old Bicyclist Elijah Mihalko: Obituary

Elijah Mihalko Obituary

On June 2, 2021, 17-year-old Elijah Mihalko was tragically killed in a bicycling accident in Bradford. Elijah was an avid cyclist who loved spending time outdoors and exploring new trails.

Born on January 14, 2004, Elijah was the beloved son of John and Sarah Mihalko. He attended Bradford High School, where he was an honor student and a member of the cycling team. Elijah was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and his passion for helping others.

Elijah’s death has left a profound impact on his family, friends, and the Bradford community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A public memorial service will be held on June 10, 2021, at the Bradford High School gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bradford Cycling Association in Elijah’s memory.

Rest in peace, Elijah. Your spirit will live on in the lives of those you touched.

