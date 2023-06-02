“Bradford Himalayan Pink Salt”: Varieties of SALT: A Bradford News Report

Understanding the Different Types of Salt

Salt is an essential nutrient that our bodies need to function properly. It is also one of the four basic flavors that we crave. However, not all salt is created equal. In this article, we will explore the different types of salt available today.

Table Salt

Table salt is the most commonly used salt. It goes through a refining process that removes traces of other naturally occurring minerals. Chemical additives such as sodium silicoaluminate, calcium phosphate, or magnesium carbonate are sometimes blended in to prevent clumping. Table salt and iodized salt are preferred in baking for their fine-grained texture and accuracy of measure. Smaller particles mean more particles per measure and more surface area than coarser grinds. As such, use about half the amount if you are substituting for coarse salt.

Coarse Salt

Coarse salt refers to the grind. The jagged edges and large crystals make this a good choice for sprinkling on pretzels or corn on the cob because the edges tend to cling and the salt does not readily melt.

Iodized Salt

Iodized salt is a form of table salt that is fortified with iodine that was lost during processing. Iodized salt was the first “functional food,” fortified in the early 1920s in response to a Midwest-focused epidemic of goiter (hyperthyroidism) that was caused by iodine deficiencies.

Kosher Salt

Kosher salt is an inexpensive coarse salt that is evaporated from a brine, usually under specific conditions approved by the Orthodox Jewish faith. It contains no additives or added iodine. Kosher salt is popular among chefs because its coarse texture makes it easy to pinch up between your fingers and sprinkle onto foods. Measure for measure, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt contains less salt than the same amount of table or iodized salt.

Sea Salt

Sea salt is available in both fine and coarse grains. It has become increasingly available in markets but at a higher cost than table or kosher salt. Sea salt is made from evaporated seawater. Some salt farmers evaporate the water in enclosed bays along the shoreline, then rake up the salt by hand. This type of salt tends to include several naturally present trace minerals, such as iodine, magnesium, and potassium, which give sea salt a fresher, lighter flavor than standard table salt. Expensive varieties, such as sel gris, Esprit du Sel, and Fleur de Sel from France are usually gray in color and slightly moist. These are best used where their tremendous flavor and presence are pronounced, such as on a boiled potato or a slice of tomato. You can also get pink, brown, and black sea salts from India.

Rock Salt

Rock salt is sold in large crystals and has a greyish hue because it is unrefined. Rock salt makes a great bed for serving oysters and clams. Or combine it with ice to make ice cream in hand-cranked ice cream makers.

Celtic Salt

Celtic salt is the expensive type. It is harvested via a 2,000-year-old method of solar evaporation from the waters of the Celtic Sea marshes in Brittany, France. Its flavor is described as mellow with a salty, yet slightly sweet taste. Even more expensive and rare is Fleur de Sel, from the salt marshes in Guerande, which is said to form only when the wind blows from the east.

Pickling Salt

Pickling salt is a fine-grained salt that has no additives and is generally used in brines to pickle foods. Unlike table salt, the lack of additives will help keep the pickling liquid from clouding.

In conclusion, salt is more than a flavor jump-start. It is an essential nutrient and comes in various types, each with its unique characteristics. Understanding the different types of salt can help you choose the right salt for your cooking needs.

