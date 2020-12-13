Bradlee LaMontagne Death -Obituary – Dead : Bradlee LaMontagne passed away in a boating accident. has Died .

Bradlee LaMontagne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Dear Wrestling Family,

We have to share sad news with you. Bradlee LaMontagne passed away in a boating accident. Brad… Posted by Great Neck Wrestling Club on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Amy Lynne LaMontagne 19 hrs · I searched for hours on my computer to find this photo. It may not be the best photo and there are so many others that show how handsome, driven, goofy, and fun-loving Bradlee was. This photo though, is my favorite because it is one of many that show how nurturing, loving and caring he was. He loved his family so much. His heart was so big. I remember Joslynne taking his hand so many times on this trip and wanting him to sit with her and watch The Lorax over and over and over again. He never complained once. He did it because he knew she loved it. He was such an amazing soul. Our family is heartbroken. The loss is just so heavy. Please pray for his parents and siblings and for our family that God will wrap his loving arms around us all and help us find peace during this incredibly tragic loss. I pray my children will grow up to be just as kind and loving as you Bradlee. We love you.

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Jen Ligon wrote

I’m so sorry My heart is with you and your family. This year has been rough and has taken a lot of the good ones with it. Lots of love and hugs to you guys

Sarah Truxell wrote

I am thinking and praying for y’all. My heart hurts for you. If there is anything at all I can do to help out in this time, please let me know ♥️

Chelsea Burnham wrote

This breaks my heart. I’m praying for all of you. I’m so sorry.

Michelle Snyder Fox wrote

Can’t imagine the pain you all are suffering. I’m so sorry for your loss, gone way too soon XO

Gretchen Warner wrote

Love this picture. He was such a special soul. He will be watching over you all. Celebrate his wonderful but shortened life… I hope knowing he’s in a better place and doing great things from above will give you all some comfort during this sad time. Love you all…

Beverly Willis wrote

That is only part of who Brad is but a huge part . . . Such a caring & special young man . . . Totally heartbroken . . .

Krystin Shray wrote

He is so very handsome, I just read about this, I am so very sorry for your families loss.

Wesley Sigafoos wrote

So sorry for your families loss . Praying for you guys

Katy Reynolds wrote

My thoughts, prayers and love are with your family and all The LaMontagne family.

Tamie Theresa Caltenback Reynolds wrote

Prayers, hugs, love and peace to you all! Such a tragic loss and heartbreaking! I can’t imagine the pain you are all feeling!

Bradlee was like Josie’s big brother! I saw the love in her eyes for him! Heaven gained an amazing young man! .

I am here for all of you if need anything, please let me know!.