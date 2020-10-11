Bradley Mott Death – Dead :Bradley Mott Obituary : A Big Man of the Chicago theater who scored huge laughs, has died at 64.

Bradley Mott Death – Dead :Bradley Mott Obituary : A Big Man of the Chicago theater who scored huge laughs, has died at 64.

Bradley Mott, a big man of the Chicago theater who scored huge laughs, has died at 64, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

Tributes 

Chris Jones wrote 
Sad to hear of the death of Chicago actor Bradley Mott. A farceur without peer here, but also the most poignant of performers.

Sean Robbins wrote 
Bradley Mott died this morning in the loving arms of his wife and children. He was a lovely, charming actor, seen in “Inside Llewyn Davis” and most recently in “Miss You Like Hell”, by Quiara Alegría Hudes. My affection for him is everlasting. RIP, Mother.

