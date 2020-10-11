Bradley Mott Death – Dead :Bradley Mott Obituary : A Big Man of the Chicago theater who scored huge laughs, has died at 64.

Bradley Mott, a big man of the Chicago theater who scored huge laughs, has died at 64, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

Tributes

Our beloved friend died this morning from pancreatic cancer. We both started acting in high school. He was my Doolittle Dad in My Fair Lady. My Toby Belch in Twelfth Night. What a terrible loss. Rest In Peace Bradley Mott. https://t.co/jJ2ekrahOB — walkinglife: fiery but mostly peaceful (@walkinglife) October 11, 2020

Chris Jones wrote

Sad to hear of the death of Chicago actor Bradley Mott. A farceur without peer here, but also the most poignant of performers. Sean Robbins wrote

Bradley Mott died this morning in the loving arms of his wife and children. He was a lovely, charming actor, seen in “Inside Llewyn Davis” and most recently in “Miss You Like Hell”, by Quiara Alegría Hudes. My affection for him is everlasting. RIP, Mother.

