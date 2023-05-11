Brady Niver Dead – Death – Obituary Fulton Ny : Honoring the Life of Brady Niver: A Legacy in Fulton, NY

Honoring the Life of Brady Niver: A Legacy of Excellence in Fulton, NY

The Legacy of Brady Niver: Remembering a Beloved Member of the Fulton Community

The Fulton, NY community mourns the loss of Brady Niver, who passed away on July 13th, 2021, at the age of 43. Brady was a cherished member of the community, known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to his family, friends, and community. He lived a life well-lived, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him.

Early Life and Education

Brady was born on May 7th, 1978, in Fulton, NY, and spent most of his life in the area. He attended G. Ray Bodley High School, where he excelled in both football and baseball. After graduating in 1996, Brady went on to attend SUNY Oswego, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

A Career and Community Leader

After college, Brady returned to Fulton and began working at Huhtamaki, a local packaging company, where he spent over 20 years working his way up to the position of Production Supervisor. He was respected and admired by his coworkers for his strong work ethic, leadership skills, and willingness to lend a helping hand.

In addition to his career, Brady was heavily involved in the Fulton community. He was a dedicated member of the Fulton Little League, serving as a coach and mentor to countless young athletes over the years. He also volunteered his time with the Fulton Youth Basketball league, where he served as a coach and referee.

A Devoted Family Man

Brady was a devoted husband to his wife of 17 years, Tonya, and a loving father to their two children, Lily and Owen. He was deeply committed to his family and spent much of his free time coaching his children’s sports teams, attending their school and extracurricular activities, and creating lasting memories with them.

An Inspiration to All

Brady was known for his infectious smile and positive attitude, even in the face of adversity. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012 but refused to let the disease define him. He continued to live life to the fullest, never allowing his condition to hold him back from pursuing his passions and serving his community.

Brady’s sudden passing has left a void in the Fulton community, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched. He was a dedicated husband, father, friend, and community member who lived a life filled with purpose, kindness, and selflessness. His memory will continue to inspire those who knew him to live their lives with the same spirit of love, generosity, and compassion that Brady exemplified.

In Conclusion

Brady Niver was a beloved member of the Fulton community, whose legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him. His kindness, dedication, and selflessness will never be forgotten, and his impact on the community will be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Brady.