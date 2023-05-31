“Braiding Extension Hairstyles”: How to Achieve an Effortless Braid Hairstyle with Braiding Extensions – No Experience Needed!

Easy Braid Hairstyle using Braiding Extension

Braids are one of the versatile hairstyles that have been in trend for ages. They are perfect for any occasion, be it a casual day out with friends or a formal event. Braids can be styled in different ways, and you can experiment with various braiding techniques to create different looks. However, not everyone is blessed with thick, long hair, which can make braiding challenging. But fear not! There is a solution to this problem – braiding extensions.

Braiding extensions are a great way to add length and volume to your hair, making it easier to style braids. The best part is that they are easy to use and anyone can do it. In this article, we will show you how to create an easy braid hairstyle using braiding extensions.

What You Will Need

To create this hairstyle, you will need the following:

Braiding extensions

Hairbrush

Hair ties

Hairpins

Hairspray

Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these simple steps to create an easy braid hairstyle using braiding extensions:

Step 1: Brush Your Hair

Before you start, make sure your hair is clean and tangle-free. Brush it thoroughly to remove any knots or tangles. This will make it easier to work with the braiding extensions.

Step 2: Prepare the Braiding Extensions

Take the braiding extensions and divide them into three equal sections. Braid them together, making sure to secure the ends with a hair tie. You can use as many braiding extensions as you need, depending on the length and thickness of your natural hair.

Step 3: Attach the Braiding Extensions to Your Hair

Take the braiding extensions and attach them to your hair. Start by creating a small section of hair at the crown of your head and secure it with a hair tie. Then, attach the braiding extension to this section by using hairpins. Make sure to conceal the hairpins by placing them underneath the braid.

Step 4: Start Braiding

With the braiding extension attached to your hair, you can start braiding. Divide the hair into three equal sections and start braiding. Make sure to include the braiding extension in the braid. Continue braiding until you reach the end of your natural hair.

Step 5: Secure the Braid

Once you have braided the entire length of your hair, secure the end with a hair tie. You can also use a hairpin to secure any loose ends.

Step 6: Finish with Hairspray

To ensure that your braid stays in place, spray it with hairspray. This will also give it a polished look.

Final Thoughts

Creating an easy braid hairstyle using braiding extensions is a simple and quick process. With a few simple steps, you can achieve a beautiful and trendy hairstyle that is perfect for any occasion. Braiding extensions come in different lengths and colors, so you can choose the one that best suits your hair type and color. Whether you have short hair or thin hair, braiding extensions can help you achieve the braid of your dreams. So, go ahead and give it a try!

Source Link :1$ Easy Braid Hairstyle using Braiding extension! Anyone can do this!

