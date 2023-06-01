Brain inflammation in COVID survivors with depressive and cognitive symptoms.: Brain Inflammation Detected in COVID Survivors Experiencing Depressive and Cognitive Symptoms

Persistent Symptoms of Depression and Cognitive Impairment After Mild to Moderate COVID-19 Infection Linked to Brain Inflammation: Study

A recent Canadian case-control study published in JAMA Psychiatry has shown that patients with persistent symptoms of depression and cognitive impairment after a mild to moderate COVID-19 infection had elevated levels of a protein indicating inflammation of the brain. The study used positron emission tomography (PET) to compare levels of translocator protein, a marker for gliosis (inflammation of the brain), in 20 participants with persistent symptoms of depression and cognitive impairment with those of 20 healthy controls.

The study, conducted from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, found that translocator protein volume in the brain regions of interest was higher in participants with depressive and cognitive symptoms than in controls. The greatest difference was observed in two regions of the brain: the ventral striatum and dorsal putamen. The authors wrote that gliosis may be consequent to inflammation, injury, or both, particularly in the ventral striatum and dorsal putamen, which may explain some persistent depressive and cognitive symptoms, including slowed motor speed, low motivation or energy, and anhedonia (reduced ability to experience pleasure).

The study’s average participant age was 32.9 years, and roughly 60% were women. The results of the study highlight the need for long-term monitoring and care for patients recovering from COVID-19, especially those who continue to experience persistent symptoms of depression and cognitive impairment.

In a related commentary, Alexander Gerhard, MD, of the University of Manchester in England, said the study was limited by PET’s signal, which is not restricted to microglial cells. Gerhard wrote, “To target neuroinflammatory changes therapeutically, we will need a much more detailed understanding of microglial activation at different time points of neurological disorders. Not surprisingly, relatively simplistic attempts to suppress microglial activation have so far not resulted in clinically meaningful results.”

The findings of this study are significant, as they highlight the importance of continued research into the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the brain and the need for a more comprehensive understanding of the mechanisms that underlie the persistent symptoms of depression and cognitive impairment experienced by some patients. The study underscores the need for healthcare professionals to provide ongoing care and support to patients who are recovering from COVID-19 to ensure that their physical and mental health needs are adequately addressed. The study also highlights the need for further research into potential therapeutic interventions that can help mitigate the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the brain.

In conclusion, the study provides valuable insights into the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the brain and highlights the need for continued research into the mechanisms underlying the persistent symptoms of depression and cognitive impairment experienced by some patients. The study underscores the need for healthcare professionals to provide ongoing care and support to patients recovering from COVID-19 and for further research into potential therapeutic interventions that can help mitigate the long-term effects of COVID-19 on the brain.

News Source : CIDRAP

Source Link :COVID survivors with depressive, cognitive symptoms show signs of brain inflammation/