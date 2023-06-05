Brain Masala Recipe: Tahir Mehmood’s Recipe for Maghaz Masala, Brain Masala, and Bheja Masala

Maghaz Masala Recipe | Brain Masala Recipe | Bheja Masala Recipe By Tahir Mehmood

Introduction

Maghaz Masala, Brain Masala, and Bheja Masala are all popular dishes in Pakistani and Indian cuisine. These dishes are made with the brain of lamb or goat and are a delicacy in many households. Tahir Mehmood is a well-known chef who has shared his recipe for these dishes.

Ingredients

1 kg lamb or goat brain

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

2 green chilies, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

Soak the lamb or goat brain in water for 2 hours. Remove the outer membrane and cut the brain into small pieces. Heat oil in a pan and fry the brain pieces until they are golden brown. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add onions, green chilies, ginger paste, and garlic paste. Fry until the onions are translucent. Add tomatoes and fry until they are soft and mushy. Add red chili powder, coriander powder, and garam masala powder. Fry for a minute. Add the fried brain pieces and mix well. Add salt to taste. Add 1/2 cup of water and cover the pan. Cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes. Add lemon juice and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Tips

Soaking the brain in water helps to remove any impurities and also makes it easier to remove the outer membrane.

Frying the brain pieces before adding them to the curry gives them a crispy texture.

If you don’t like your curry too spicy, you can reduce the amount of red chili powder.

You can also add some yogurt or cream to the curry to make it creamier.

Serve with naan or rice.

Conclusion

Maghaz Masala, Brain Masala, and Bheja Masala are all delicious dishes that are perfect for special occasions or when you want to treat yourself to something special. With Tahir Mehmood’s recipe, you can easily make these dishes at home and impress your friends and family with your cooking skills. Don’t be afraid to experiment with the spices and adjust the recipe to suit your taste. Enjoy!

News Source : Tahir Mehmood Food Secrets

Source Link :Maghaz Masala Recipe | Brain Masala Recipe | Bheja Masala Recipe By Tahir Mehmood/