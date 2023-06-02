“Brain surgery for neurological disorder”: Bonaduce, former ‘Partridge Family’ actor, to undergo brain surgery for neurological condition

Danny Bonaduce, the former child star of “The Partridge Family” and now a radio host, recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with hydrocephalus, also known as “water on the brain.” In a video published by TMZ on Friday, the 63-year-old actor and wrestler stated that he has been struggling with the neurological disorder, which is characterized by a buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain. This can lead to pressure on the brain from cerebrospinal fluid, causing damage to brain tissues and a range of brain function problems.

Bonaduce revealed that he had been meeting with “100 doctors” to get a diagnosis, and that one medical expert had finally diagnosed him with the condition. He also admitted that he couldn’t pinpoint what caused the disorder, but speculated that reality TV may have played a role. “I’ve done so many stupid things,” he said, citing getting punched in the face by a 265-pound professional athlete and taking a guitar to the head.

Bonaduce had announced on Instagram in April 2022 that he was taking temporary medical leave from co-hosting Seattle 102.5 KZOK’s morning radio show to focus on his health. He later shared that “it’s been a wild year for me so far health-wise” and that he had been under the care of his wife, Amy. In the recent TMZ video, he revealed that he was scared of losing his radio gig due to his health issues, but has been able to continue broadcasting from his home.

The upcoming surgery for Bonaduce will involve doctors putting a “shunt in my head” to drain the liquid, according to the actor. The shunt system is a long, flexible tube with a valve that keeps fluid in the brain flowing properly, and excess fluid will be redirected to other parts of the body. While the surgery may provide immediate relief, Bonaduce tempered his expectations, saying that he doesn’t “wanna get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured.”

Despite the challenges he is facing, Bonaduce maintained his sense of humor and perspective. “I’m never gonna run track, never gonna box again, but if I can get from here to my kitchen on my own, bravo!” he said. The actor and wrestler has had a long and varied career, including starring as Danny Partridge in “The Partridge Family” and continuing to act in several projects such as “Corvette Summer” and “CHiPs.” He also started his radio career in the ‘90s and has hosted a number of morning shows over the years.

Bonaduce is also known for his boxing and wrestling career, and has faced off against opponents ranging from singer Donny Osmond to WWE star Eric Young. Despite his current health challenges, it seems that Bonaduce is determined to continue living life on his own terms.

